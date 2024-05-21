Court remands man for allegedly stealing foreign currencies from Police Hospital doctor

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the theft charges

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 23-year-old unemployed man, Philip Kodzi, in police custody for allegedly stealing money from a medical officer at the Police Hospital in Accra. Kodzi, accused of stealing $9,000, £4,400, and €700, pleaded not guilty to the theft charges.

His accomplices, 23-year-old beautician Sarah Onyinyechie and 23-year-old painter Raphael Dovlo, also pleaded not guilty to charges of abetment. The court, presided over by Mrs. Basilia Adjei-Tawia, remanded Kodzi in custody and granted Onyinyechie bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, both required to be residents within the court's jurisdiction. One surety must provide an indenture as justification, and all sureties must show proof of identity. Onyinyechie must also deposit her travel documents with the court and report weekly to the Cantonments Police Station.



Dovlo was also granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, with one required to justify with an indenture or bank statement showing a balance not less than the bail amount. Dovlo must report weekly to the police at Cantonments.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori explained that the complainant, Chief Superintendent Dr. Rosen Yeboah, employed Kodzi as a driver and house-help in October 2023. Kodzi allegedly stole the money from Dr. Yeboah's room, converted it to Ghana Cedis, and gave GH¢110,000 to his girlfriend, Onyinyechie, who used part of it to rent and furnish a room in Pantang. Kodzi also gave GH¢30,000 to Dovlo for safekeeping before fleeing.



When arrested, the police recovered GH¢11,600 and other properties from their residence. An additional GH¢30,000 was retrieved from Dovlo, totaling GH¢41,600.