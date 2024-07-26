News

Court remands one, two at large, for using Asenso Boakye’s name for fraud

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 A confrontation at Kotoka International Airport led to Rita Adade's assault and hospitalization

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Kofi Tweneboah, also known as 'Jaguar', along with two accomplices, allegedly defrauded Rita Owusu Adade, a trader in Kumasi, of GH¢83,000 by impersonating MP Francis Asenso Boakye.

Tweneboah, 'Boozing', and 'Nana' deceived Rita, claiming to facilitate travel to a conference in the USA.

After collecting money and passports from victims, the trio vanished.

When suspicions arose, Rita reported them to the police.

A confrontation at Kotoka International Airport led to Rita Adade's assault and hospitalization.

Despite attempts to return the stolen items, Tweneboah was arrested on July 18, 2024.

He is remanded until August 6, 2024.

Source: The Chronicle