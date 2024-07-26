Court remands one, two at large, for using Asenso Boakye’s name for fraud

A confrontation at Kotoka International Airport led to Rita Adade's assault and hospitalization

Source: The Chronicle

Kofi Tweneboah, also known as 'Jaguar', along with two accomplices, allegedly defrauded Rita Owusu Adade, a trader in Kumasi, of GH¢83,000 by impersonating MP Francis Asenso Boakye.

Tweneboah, 'Boozing', and 'Nana' deceived Rita, claiming to facilitate travel to a conference in the USA.



After collecting money and passports from victims, the trio vanished.



When suspicions arose, Rita reported them to the police.

A confrontation at Kotoka International Airport led to Rita Adade's assault and hospitalization.



Despite attempts to return the stolen items, Tweneboah was arrested on July 18, 2024.



He is remanded until August 6, 2024.



Read full article