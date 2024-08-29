Court remands police officers over robbery charges

The case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for September 10, 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Two police officers, G/L/Cpl Philimon Agbevem and G/L/Cpl Peter Kwame Badagbor, have been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

They pleaded not guilty.



The officers are accused of robbing Emmanuel Ametordor, an Okada rider, on July 21, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra.

The prosecution alleges that the officers, while off duty and armed, transferred GH¢3,700 from Ametordor's mobile money account and took an additional GH¢120.







