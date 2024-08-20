News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Court remands sixteen illegal sand winners

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The case was adjourned to August 21, 2024

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Sixteen drivers involved in illegal sand winning at Agbazu near Amasaman have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

They are accused of causing damage to crops on farmlands belonging to members of the Fruit and Vegetable Exporters in Central, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

The court did not take their pleas, pending further investigation.

A bench warrant was issued for a seventh accused, Samuel Atsu Forson, who is at large.

Despite their lawyer's request for bail, the court denied it due to the seriousness of the charges.

The case was adjourned to August 21, 2024.

Read full article

Source: GNA