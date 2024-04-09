Court sentences 18-year-old student to 15 years for robbing teacher

Gabriel stole his teacher's smartphone and money

An 18-year-old student from Adanwomase Senior High School has been found guilty of robbing a teacher and has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Ashanti Circuit Court at Old Tafo.

The presiding judge, His Honour Festus Nukunu, handed down the sentence to Gabriel Osei Kwame for his participation in the robbery of Matilda Boatema, a teacher at Gyaman Pensan Senior High School.



Gabriel admitted to the robbery charge as outlined in section 149 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29) of 1960.



On the morning of March 4, 2024, around 7:30 am, Gabriel assaulted Matilda with a jackknife near her residence in Adanwomase, Ashanti region, robbing her of her Infinix Hot 9 smartphone valued at 700 cedis, 570 cedis in cash, as well as rice, stew, and documents.



Matilda promptly reported the incident to the Asonomaso police, who swiftly responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, the complainant's bag was discovered abandoned in a nearby bush, but the phone and cash were missing.



On March 25, Matilda identified Gabriel in the company of a friend in Adanwomaso, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to the Asonomaso police.



Initially, Gabriel denied involvement in the robbery but later confessed to the crime, admitting to selling the stolen phone at Adum PZ for 250 cedis.



State prosecutor, Inspector Alfred Aruk, informed the court that Gabriel was unable to assist the police in recovering the phone, leading to formal charges of robbery being filed against him.