Court sentences thieves to prison for stealing GH259,990 worth of home appliances

The Asamankese Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has concluded the trial of Isaac Opare, a 34-year-old laborer, and his accomplice Kingsley Gyadu, aged 29, with a verdict of nine years and twelve months imprisonment, respectively.

This judgment was rendered due to their involvement in a significant theft of home appliances amounting to a staggering GHC 259,990. The victims of this crime were Isaac Kwame Okyere Darkwa, a Ghanaian businessman residing in the UK, who suffered substantial losses as a result of the burglary.



The theft occurred over the course of a year, spanning from January to December 2023, at the sprawling mansion owned by the complainant in Abesim Asamankese. Among the stolen items were four 72-inch LG televisions valued at GHC 54,800.00 each, a 70-inch LG smart Television valued at GHC 13,700.00, and multiple other high-value electronic devices and household items.



Of particular note was the involvement of Isaac Opare, also known as KK, who served as the caretaker of the mansion, granting him unfettered access to the property. His intimate knowledge of the premises facilitated the burglary, leading to significant losses for the victim.



Kingsley Gyadu, Opare's accomplice, was found guilty of aiding and abetting in the commission of the crime. Despite efforts to evade justice, the law eventually caught up with Gyadu, who now faces a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the theft.

The investigation into the burglary uncovered further complicity, implicating Emmanuel Danso, an associate of the accused, who managed to evade arrest. Danso was found to have harbored stolen items in his room, adding another layer of complexity to the case.



Upon discovery of the theft, Isaac Kwame Okyere Darkwa promptly reported the matter to the authorities, leading to Opare's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings. The recovery of several stolen items during Opare's apprehension provided crucial evidence for the prosecution, ensuring a swift and decisive judgment in court.



The trial highlighted the severity of the crime and underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law in combating theft and ensuring justice for victims. The sentence serves as a stern warning to would-be criminals, emphasizing the serious consequences of engaging in illicit activities that harm others and disrupt the peace and security of communities.