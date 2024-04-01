Court sentences two siblings to a fine for verbally attacking public officials

The two siblings would serve a three-month prison sentence if they did not pay the fine

Source: GNA

The Ashiman Circuit Court sentenced two siblings, Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osumanu, respectively, to a fine of Gh₵720 and Gh₵600 for verbally attacking four public officials.

The two would serve a three-month prison sentence if they did not pay the fine.



The court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga, convicted them after they changed their plea from not guilty to guilty on five counts of assaulting public officials, offensive conduct, and disturbing the court.



Police Chief Inspector Christian Oscar Norgbedzi, prosecutor, said the complainants in the case are Ms. Millicent Zogli, a janitor of the Ashiaman District Court, while the second, third, and fourth complainants respectively are Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, prosecutor. Corporal David Kwame Nyong, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, also CWO.



The prosecutor stated that on February 1, 2024, the complainants arrested and brought to the Ashaiman Divisional CID the two accused siblings on the complaint that on the same day, at around 1.45 p.m., while they were in the premises of the court, acted together and disrupted the court sessions.



He said they attacked and insulted the complainants who tried to call them to order.

He added that the brothers, on the day in question, accompanied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, to court in connection with a civil suit against her.



According to the prosecutor, while in the vicinity of the court, Safianu publicly verbally attacked the first complainant using unprintable words.



He said that upset by the court’s ruling against his mother, they started making noise to disrupt the judicial process.



Following their behavior, the complaining police tried to call them to order, but they fiercely resisted, attacked them, and insulted them.



However, the prosecutor said that the defendants were overpowered, arrested, and subsequently prosecuted in court.