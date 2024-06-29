News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
1

Create quota system to increase women participation in politics – Lecturer

Gyekye Jandoh Dr. Maame Adwoa Gyekye-Jandoh

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Dr. Maame Adwoa Gyekye-Jandoh, a political science lecturer, has called for a quota system to reserve a percentage of parliamentary seats for women to promote their participation in politics.

Currently, women hold 14.5% of parliamentary seats, short of the 30% target set by the Beijing Declaration.

Dr. Gyekye-Jandoh urged the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law and reserved seats for women, citing examples from Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Kenya.

Mrs. Sheila Minkah-Premo, a law partner, emphasized capacity building and support for women candidates and proposed a National Civil Society Platform to promote women inclusivity.

Read full article

Source: GNA