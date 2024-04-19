News

Curfew imposed in Sampa amid chieftaincy conflict

Sampa Town.jpeg Sampa township

Fri, 19 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Interior has imposed a curfew in Sampa, Bono Region, due to ongoing chieftaincy conflicts, effective from April 18, 2024, 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

Concerns arise over its impact on local businesses, particularly during the cashew season.

Four individuals were killed in recent clashes, prompting the curfew.

Some residents express worries about livelihood disruptions, while others question the timing, fearing it may escalate tensions.

Authorities urge compliance to maintain peace and security.

