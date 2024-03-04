Customs seizes 150 unapproved vehicles in Eastern Region, issues strict importation guidelines

Some of the unapproved cars seized in the Eastern Region

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in 2023, impounded 110 uncustomed vehicles in the Eastern Region.

According to Graphic Online, in the first two weeks of this year, the division seized 40 more uncustomed vehicles.



The division task force led by Revenue Officer King Godfred Akorligleh carried out the seizure in special operations.



Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Division, Mary-Anne Okonor, who is in charge of the Eastern Region, explained that most of the impounded vehicles were illegally imported into the region. She also noted that some legally imported vehicles had not been taxed.



The ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of persons, which allows temporary importation of passenger vehicles by citizens of member-states, was abused by many importers.



Mrs Okonor explained that the protocol permits private vehicles to be in the country for not more than 90 days and 15 days for commercial vehicles upon the production of valid documents.

Some of the required documents include an international driving licence, a matriculation certificate or logbook, a valid resident permit or work permit, an insurance policy recognised by member states (ECOWAS Brown Card), and a carnet (an international customs and temporary export-import document) recognised within the ECOWAS community.



Vehicles which are not covered by these documents should not be accepted into the country.



Mrs Okonor added that Ghanaians who did not reside in any of the ECOWAS states were not qualified for temporary vehicles importation protocol. They must apply to pay duties and taxes due on their vehicles in full.



Some Ghanaians had abused the system for vehicles cleared under exemptions by purchasing such vehicles without paying taxes and duties.



Vehicles imported by the presidency, ministries and their departments, diplomats, persons with disability (PWDs), free zones, and other government initiatives fell under this category. Any buyer of such vehicles is required by law to pay duties and taxes.

Smuggling was another means by which vehicles were brought into the country through unapproved routes without the payment of duties and taxes as demanded by law (Customs Act 891, 2015, section 55).



Smugglers of such vehicles later tampered with the identification or the chassis numbers or altered them to that of legally imported vehicles with genuine vehicle documents.



Mrs Okonor advised buyers of vehicles in the region and the country to verify all documents of the vehicles by visiting the nearest GRA customs division offices to find out whether duties and taxes had been paid before purchasing them.



Finally, Mrs Okonor urged vehicle owners who had not paid the necessary duties and taxes on their vehicles to willingly declare to any customs division office in any part of the region. Duties and taxes would then be calculated for them to pay and would not attract any penalty.