DDEP: Finance Minister’s apology is meaningless – Dr. Adu Anane

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, leader of the Locked Up Funds Investments Holders Forum, has dismissed Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's apology for the government's handling of the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) as insincere.

He argued that the apology is hollow without concrete actions to address the plight of investors with locked-up funds.



Despite the apology, Dr. Anane highlighted ongoing frustrations, including the Ministry's avoidance of engagement with affected parties.

The Forum demands meaningful government action to resolve the economic hardships and restore investor confidence.



