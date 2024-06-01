Dafeamekpor to challenge validity of 5G service contract to NextGen Infraco at the Supreme Court

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor

Source: 3news

South Dayi MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has planned to challenge the approval of a wholesale 5G service deal granted to NextGen Infraco, a company registered less than a week before the deal.

Dafeamekpor argues that the deal, intended to break MTN's monopoly, violates the constitution and procurement laws, creating another monopoly.



He intends to seek an injunction from the Supreme Court.

Documents reveal that NextGen Infraco, registered on August 16, 2023, received a ten-year exclusivity on 5G services.



Dafeamekpor criticized the government's bypassing of the auction process and questioned the company's capacity to deliver on its mandate.



Read full article