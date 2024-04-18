Dagbon conflict truly shook me - Kufuor recalls

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has opened up about the profound impact of the Dagbon conflict on him during his tenure in office, highlighting the challenges faced in resolving the longstanding issue.

Speaking in an interview with Opemsuo Radio, Kufuor recalled how the complexity of the situation became apparent despite the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry comprising judges to address it.



"The Dagbon issue truly shook me. Despite establishing a Commission of Inquiry with judges to address it, the situation remained unresolved. I realized the deep historical connections between the Dagbon and Asante kingdoms, as well as the intertwined relations with the Mamprusi and Gonja people," Kufuor explained.



Seeking an alternative approach due to the advanced age of the Mamprusi and Gonja chiefs, Kufuor turned to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for assistance.



Upon meeting Otumfuo, Kufuor explained the situation and appealed for his intervention, recognizing the historical ties between the Asante kingdom and other affected parties. Otumfuo agreed to take on a leadership role in facilitating dialogue.



Under Otumfuo’s guidance, significant progress was made. Within a year, a roadmap for resolution was developed.



However, the journey towards peace was not without challenges. Despite their efforts, setbacks occurred, including the unfortunate passing of two chiefs involved in the process.

Eventually, it became evident that only Otumfuo had the authority and influence to bring about a lasting solution.



Reflecting on the prolonged nature of the conflict, Kufuor expressed a sense of relief upon its eventual resolution.



"Even after leaving office, I witnessed the Dagbon issue persist for over 17 years. It was a profound relief when Otumfuo’s intervention finally brought about reconciliation and peace to the region."



The Dagbon conflict, rooted in the rivalry between two royal lineages – the Abudu and Andani families, has entangled descendants of the same royal bloodline in an internal feud for years.



The assassination of Ya Na Yakubu Adani II, the paramount chief of Ghana’s Dagbon Kingdom (Dagomba), along with over 40 other prominent figures who were part of the royal court on March 27, 2002, was a pivotal event in this feud.