Dambai inner roads receiving facelift from NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Michael Yaw Gyato is NPP PC for Dambai

Source: GNA

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has embarked on reshaping the Dambai town roads.

This formed part of his social responsibility agenda to the people of Krachi East Constituency.



Mr Gyato, a former Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the development would help ameliorate the plights of the road users and residents in the area for an economic boost.



He assured the residents of Krachi East that progress of developmental projects would be visible going forward and that “the NPP is dedicated to delivering on its promises.”



Some motorists in the area the GNA engaged have commended Mr Gyato for his continuous contributions to the development of the area.

Mr Simon Danquah, a taxi driver who has worked in the area for the past three years, expressed gratitude for the work done.



He also appealed for other roads within the area to be given similar attention.



The roads within Dambai, the densely populated regional Capital of the Oti region, have been in a deplorable state for years.