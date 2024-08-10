News

Databank profited $9.2m from domestic, Eurobonds over 3 years – Manasseh Azure

Ken Ofori Atta Filee.png Ken Ofori-Atta

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Investment bank Databank, co-founded by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, reportedly earned $9.2 million from Ghana’s borrowing activities between 2018 and 2021.

This information is revealed in investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s book, The President Ghana Never Got.

The book details how Databank, alongside Fidelity Bank and IC Securities, was heavily involved in Ghana's Eurobond issuances, receiving significant fees as financial advisors.

Specifically, Databank earned $1,182,750 from Eurobond transactions and an additional GH₵48.2 million from domestic bond markets.

Awuni's book highlights these earnings amid Ghana's rising debt issues.

Source: TIG Post