Deadly attacks on Dagestan synagogues and churches

In Russia's North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, attacks on police officers, churches, and synagogues left many dead on Pentecost.
Gunmen targeted Derbent and Makhachkala, killing at least 15 police officers, a priest, and a security guard. Six attackers were killed, and police are searching for others.
Dagestan has a history of Islamist attacks. Two churches and two synagogues were attacked, and a priest was killed in Makhachkala. In Derbent, a synagogue and a church were attacked and set on fire.
Authorities detained Magomed Omarov, head of Sergokalinsky district, after reports that his sons were involved.
