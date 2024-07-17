Debate unemployed youth instead of Mahama – Osman Ayariga to Bawumia

Osman Ayariga

Osman Ayariga, the Deputy National Organiser of the NDC, has challenged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to engage in a debate with Ghana's unemployed youth before debating former President John Dramani Mahama.

He highlighted the struggles of 1.9 million jobless youths, criticizing the Akufo-Addo government for claiming to have created over three million jobs.

Ayariga asserted that Dr. Bawumia should focus on addressing youth unemployment rather than seeking political debates, emphasizing that the real issues lie in the harsh economic conditions faced by Ghanaians.



