Dec polls:Choose permanent jobs over unpaid 'allawa'-Dept Minority leader to nurses

Jmnurses66111105 Buah also outlined the NDC's plans to improve healthcare

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has urged trainee nurses and midwives to prioritize permanent employment over relying on unpaid allowances.

Speaking during a campaign event for NDC Vice-Presidential candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Buah criticized the government for failing to pay allowances as promised.

He accused the government of attempting to win votes through last-minute mobile money payments, advising students to accept the money but vote for former President John Mahama.

Buah also outlined the NDC's plans to improve healthcare and provide free internet at local training colleges.

Read full article

