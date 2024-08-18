News

December polls: Peace will thrive only in a State of Justice – Presby Moderator

Kwakye Presby Moderator .png Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has emphasized the importance of justice in ensuring a peaceful 2024 general election.

Speaking at the church’s 24th General Assembly in Abetifi, Kwahu, he urged the Electoral Commission and political leaders to ensure a transparent and fair process.

He also called for issue-based campaigns free of violence and divisive language.

Additionally, Rt. Rev. Dr. Kwakye congratulated Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her re-election as the NDC's running mate, highlighting the trust placed in her by former President John Mahama.

