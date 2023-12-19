Decision to force party chairperson, other leaders out of office is unconstitutional - CPP

Emblem of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP)

The Council of Elders of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has declared the decision to force out party leaders, including the Chairperson and General Secretary, as unconstitutional.

This comes in the wake of a vote of no confidence that led to the removal of key figures within the CPP, sparking internal strife within the party.



The General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, the Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, and other leaders were dismissed after an internal vote accused them of going against the party's constitution.



In response, the Council of Elders, a key organ within the CPP, has condemned the removal of the leaders, highlighting the unconstitutionality of such actions.



The council accused the 2020 flagbearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, and others of being behind the internal discord.



A statement signed by the Chairman of the Council of Elders, Felix Amoah, reaffirmed Article 68 of the party's constitution, aiming to restore stability within the CPP.



It further declared the attempts to force the current Chairperson and other leaders out of office as unconstitutional, revoking the supposed decision by some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to set up an Interim Council.

“Further to our press release on December 6, 2023, the council of elders of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has reviewed the current happenings in the party and to improve the situation, the council here by re-affirms the following Article 68 of the party’s constitution.



“The council’s aim is to restore stability of the party as a prerequisite for the forward march of the CPP.Given the above, the supposed decision by some members of NEC to set up the Interim Council after all business of the NEC is unconstitutional and is hereby revoked. The attempts to force the current Chairperson and leader of office is also unconstitutional,” part of the statement read.



The Council of Elders expressed awareness of legal actions initiated against the Chairperson and leaders by former secretary Subiri Isah.



The statement urged Isah to withdraw the ‘uncalled-for’ legal action, emphasising the need for internal resolution to prevent further deterioration of the party's fortunes.



“The council of elders have also become aware of the involvement of its former secretary, comrade Subiri Isah in a fresh uncalled for legal action against the chairperson and leaders of the party, supposed to have been triggered by the party, to force her to resign her position unaccountably. Comrade Isah is therefore urged to immediately withdraw this unnecessary latest suit from court.



“In view of this situation, the chairperson and leader is hereby urged to convene a central committee meeting to take quick remedial action pursuant to stemming the further deterioration of the fortunes of the party,” the statement added.

Background



Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), resigned from her position following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



The petition, submitted by CPP members from various parts of the country, urged the NEC to compel all national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or face removal over allegations of incompetence.



This resulted in a vote of no confidence in all national executives, leading to significant tension during the meeting.



Addressing the media after the meeting, Nana Yaa Jantuah expressed her decision to step down and hinted at disclosing her next course of action in due time.



She stated, "I am gone. I think I’ve done what I have to do. I’m no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will let everybody know where my political allegiance will be. For now, it’s time for family and friends. I’m going to spend time with my family and friends."

Acknowledging the democratic nature of political parties, Jantuah emphasized, "In political parties, you do not hold on to things. I have done what I have to do these past three years and everybody has seen it. If my people say they do not want me, I can’t force myself on them."



Elected as the General Secretary of the CPP in August 2020, Nana Yaa Jantuah's departure marks a significant change within the party.



A thirteen-member interim body, comprising regional chairmen, a member of the council of elders, regional secretaries, regional organizers, and representatives of women and youth, has been constituted to take over from the outgoing executives.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/MA

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



