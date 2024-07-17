Declare Peter Amewu’s election as Hohoe MP null & void

John Peter Amewu

Tsatsu Tsikata, representing 17,688 excluded voters from the Hohoe Constituency, has urged the High Court in Ho to declare the election of John Peter Amewu as MP unconstitutional.

The petition, from residents of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe areas, challenges their exclusion from voting on December 7, 2020.



Tsikata argued the Electoral Commission's actions violated constitutional and statutory provisions, denying these voters their fundamental right to vote.

He seeks an injunction against Amewu and calls for a fresh election including the SALL communities.



The court's judgment is expected on July 29, 2024.



Read full article