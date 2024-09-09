Declare state of emergency in galamsey affected areas – Prof Agyeman-Duah tells Akufo-Addo

Health sector unions also called for an immediate ban on small-scale mining

Source: 3news

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in areas impacted by illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

He warns that galamsey threatens the environment and water bodies, and suggests suspending mining licenses for a year.



Health sector unions also called for an immediate ban on small-scale mining, citing severe pollution of water resources.

They demand stronger enforcement and prosecution to combat the damage caused by galamsey.



The unions, representing various health professionals, highlight a drastic reduction in water production due to mining activities.



Read full article