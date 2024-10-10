Declaring State of Emergency now will affect the government – Concerned Teachers

King Ali Awudu

King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana, has warned that declaring a state of emergency at this time could disrupt the upcoming December 7 elections and harm the sitting government's electoral prospects.

He explained that the declaration process involves several steps, including a 7-day review by the Council of State and parliamentary approval, which would likely stretch into the election period.



The call for a state of emergency was initially aimed at revoking L.I. 2462 to prevent mining in water and forest reserves.

Organized Labour has since postponed its planned nationwide strike after the government promised to tackle illegal mining.



Read full article