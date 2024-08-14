Delays in releasing provisional Voter Register deliberate -NDC to EC

Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of IT and Elections, has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for delaying the release of the Provisional Voter Register, just days before its exhibition.

He suspects the delay is either due to incompetence or a tactic to hinder thorough scrutiny, which could undermine election credibility.



Highlighting ongoing issues with the EC's IT department, Dr. Boamah warned that these failures risk plunging Ghana into electoral chaos.

He called on civil society and international bodies to monitor the EC's actions closely to ensure a fair and transparent election process.



