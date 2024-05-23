Delegation from Brazilian Navy Ship Apa calls on FOC

A delegation from Brazilian Navy Ship Apa visited Commodore Maxwell Arhen

Source: GAF Online

A delegation from Brazilian Navy Ship Apa visited Commodore Maxwell Arhen, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, on May 21, 2024, to seek support for the joint “Exercise Guinex” and enhance bilateral cooperation with the Ghana Navy.

Led by Commander Goilheizme Santos, along with Brazilian Defence Attaché Colonel Anderson Narsues and Lieutenant Souza Melo, the visit aimed to deepen defense ties between Brazil and Ghana.



Commander Santos highlighted Ghana as a reliable security ally, emphasizing the importance of collaboration.

Commodore Arhen expressed gratitude for the visit and assured support for ongoing defense and security cooperation.



