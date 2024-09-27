Democracy Hub demo: Barker-Vormawor, 52 others to appeal against bail denial

The court directed police to ensure the protesters receive proper care

Lawyers for the over 50 Democracy Hub protesters, including Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor and Felicity Nelson, plan to appeal their clients' remand by the Circuit Court.

Among the 54 arrested, 53 appeared in court on charges ranging from unlawful assembly to theft.



The protests escalated on September 21, 2024, despite police warnings and a High Court order prohibiting the gathering at Revolutionary Square.

Tensions rose as demonstrators blocked roads, causing severe traffic disruptions.



The court directed police to ensure the protesters receive proper care while in custody as the case unfolds.



