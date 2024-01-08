Democracy has been retrogressive under Akufo-Addo’s leadership – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak, says democracy has been retrogressed under the current government.

He made this known while reacting to the government’s cancellation of the convention by the New Force on January 7, 2023.



To him, it’s sad that on Constitution Day, the government trampled on the rights of people who have the freedom of association and speech.



“Such misuse of state power by this failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t doesn’t augur well for our democracy and must be condemned. Doesn’t the 1992 constitution guarantee freedom of speech and association? Ironically, today is CONSTITUTION Day. Our democracy has indeed retrogressed under this gov’t,” Clement Apaak made this known in a post shared via X.

The Government of Ghana has indicated in a letter that it cancelled the New Force Programme because it had another scheduled programme at the venue.



The letter said that even though the organizers had paid for and booked the place, the government’s programme was of absolute value and could not wait until after the unveiling of the New Force.



The government indicated in its letter that a refund of GHC10,000 will be made to the organizers of the event.