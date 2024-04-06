Deputy Education Minister questions Mahama's educational advisors

Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, has raised concerns about the educational advisors of former President John Mahama, questioning the basis of some of his statements regarding educational policies.

In an interview on Asempa FM, the Assin South Member of Parliament expressed surprise at certain remarks made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, particularly regarding the government's '1 student 1 laptop' initiative.



Mr. Mahama had suggested that the initiative, which is part of the Smart Education project, was merely a strategy to buy votes, targeting students who fall within the voting demographic.



However, Rev. Ntim Fordjour dismissed these assertions, emphasizing that the initiative is an investment aimed at equipping a new generation with essential skills rather than a political tactic.

"I am puzzled by the educational advice Mr. Mahama receives, as he consistently makes unsubstantiated remarks. His recent comments on free SHS and WASSCE are indicative of this trend," he remarked.



The Deputy Minister clarified that the initiative is not politically motivated, as students' political affiliations are not considered during the distribution process.