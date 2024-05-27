Deputy Minister inspects drainage systems

Despite heavy rain, he inspected ongoing drainage projects in flood-prone areas of his constituency

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing and MP for Kwesimintsim, has reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to addressing flooding issues.

Despite heavy rain, he inspected ongoing drainage projects in flood-prone areas of his constituency, including Racecourse, Apollo, and Eyile.



Dr. Armah emphasized the ministry's commitment to improving drainage systems nationwide.

Constituents praised his efforts and expressed confidence that his new role will help resolve flooding problems in the area, making Kwesimintsim flood-free.



