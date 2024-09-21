Desist from impeding commuters – Police to Democracy Hub demonstrators

The police also announced the deployment of additional officers across the city

The Ghana Police Service has called on demonstrators from the Democracy Hub to stop obstructing commuters and road users, labeling their actions as “uncivil and unpatriotic.”

In a statement, the Police urged protesters to allow the public to carry out their daily activities without disruption.

They also announced the deployment of additional officers across the city to manage traffic and maintain security during the protests.



