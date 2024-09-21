News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Desist from impeding commuters – Police to Democracy Hub demonstrators

DemoooScreenshot 2024 09 21 161748.png The police also announced the deployment of additional officers across the city

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has called on demonstrators from the Democracy Hub to stop obstructing commuters and road users, labeling their actions as “uncivil and unpatriotic.”

In a statement, the Police urged protesters to allow the public to carry out their daily activities without disruption.

They also announced the deployment of additional officers across the city to manage traffic and maintain security during the protests.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh