News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Desist from selling items meant to support your livelihood – MCE to PWD’s

B4ba6739eee1819af6ca599d1b8167ca PWDs received cash and various items like freezers, sewing machines, and ovens

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Madam Deborah Ampofo, Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East, has urged Persons With Disability (PWDs) to use donated items for their intended purposes rather than selling them.

During the disbursement of the District Assembly Common Fund, PWDs received cash and various items like freezers, sewing machines, and ovens, totaling GHC 37,500.00 and GHC 10,694.00 for income ventures, education, and health needs.

Ampofo emphasized the government's commitment to PWDs and stressed proper use of the donations. Ga East Federation of PWDs President, Mr. Gyamfi, expressed gratitude and promised responsible use of the support provided.

Read full article

Source: GNA