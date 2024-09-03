Desist from using DRIP equipment for partisan politics – Oti NDC to NPP

The NDC demands the removal of these posters

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oti Region has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for politicizing the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) equipment.

The NDC claims that the equipment, funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), is being misrepresented as a government initiative by the NPP, which has also affixed campaign posters on the equipment.



The NDC demands the removal of these posters and warns against using the DRIP equipment for partisan purposes.

The controversy arose after the DRIP equipment was launched and later re-launched in the Oti Region.



