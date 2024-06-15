Details about Labianca CEO’s death announced

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh

Labianca Company Limited has announced the passing of their Chief Executive Officer, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, who died after a brief illness on June 11, 2024, at the Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Funeral arrangements are underway, and a book of condolences has been opened at the company's premises.

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh was not only a CEO but also a Member of the Council of State, known for her dedication, compassion, and leadership. Her legacy will continue to inspire many, and further details about her funeral will be communicated in due course.



