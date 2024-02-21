Develop practical ways of solving problems – UMaT VC urges students 

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah

Source: GNA

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa, has urged students to embrace critical thinking and develop practical solutions to problems during a virtual matriculation ceremony.

He emphasized that fostering such skills would not only enhance personal growth but also contribute to progress in industry and the broader world.



Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Amankwah highlighted UMaT's specialization in mining, petroleum, allied engineering, and management science education.



He informed that 4,397 fresh students, including 26.4% females, have enrolled in undergraduate programs, while 130 students were admitted at the postgraduate level for the January admission season, bringing the total student population to over 11,000.



The Vice Chancellor expressed pride in UMaT's unique products, who excel in various organizations. He encouraged the new students to become part of this special group, emphasizing the university's commitment to developing hands-on and superior skills.



Acknowledging financial support from the government and partners such as the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Minerals Income Investment Fund, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, and Newmont Ghana Gold, Prof. Amankwah discussed ongoing projects within the university.

These include the Agri IOT project, funded by the World Bank, which utilizes sensors in farmlands to monitor water levels and nutrients, and the development of a UMaT limousine and motorized wheelchairs by student groups.



The Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of acquiring technical, digital, and soft skills to be competitive in the 4th Industrial Revolution. He encouraged students to engage in projects like activated carbon production, waste plastics to diesel, drone development, and other innovative ventures within the university.



In addressing postgraduate students, Prof. Amankwah encouraged them to choose thesis topics that address significant problems, emphasizing that if each student can solve a worthwhile problem, numerous issues would be resolved by the end of their studies.



He concluded by urging students to uphold the core values of knowledge, truth, and excellence as they pursue their studies.