Devine Nkrumah dismisses NPPs claims of 'dumsor' solution

Devine Nkrumah

Devine Nkrumah, Director of Operations for the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), has urged Ghanaians to disregard President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) claims of solving the recent power outages, known as 'dumsor'.

Speaking on Angel TV in Accra, Nkrumah emphasized that 'dumsor' persists despite the president's assertions.



He stated, "Nana Akufo-Addo recently acknowledged the existence of 'dumsor,' and his claim that it has been solved is not true."



Nkrumah criticized the politicization of the power crisis, arguing that it has hindered the adoption of concrete solutions. He accused the NPP and Akufo-Addo of politicizing the issue and stressed the need for genuine efforts to address the problem.

According to Nkrumah, the NPP lacks a practical solution to 'dumsor' and is misleading Ghanaians by attributing the outages to climate change.



He suggested that the NPP's claim of resolving 'dumsor' is based on the anticipated reduction in power consumption during the rainy season, rather than any substantive action taken by the government.



"They haven’t done anything significant to salvage the situation," Nkrumah remarked, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the ongoing power challenges.