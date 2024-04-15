'Digital Bawumia' initiative will empower Ghanaian youth in software development - Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's strategy to collaborate with the private sector to train 1 million Ghanaian youth in information technology (IT) skills, particularly software development, with the goal of creating employment opportunities globally.

This initiative, dubbed "Digital Bawumia," seeks to position Ghana to fully utilize the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Ahiagbah emphasized the significance of digital transformation in providing Ghanaian youth with a competitive edge on the global stage.



Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana's development, emphasizing the utilization of technology, data, and systems to drive inclusive economic growth. He highlighted plans to leverage digital technology, STEM, robotics, and artificial intelligence to revolutionize various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, fintech, and public service delivery.



Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of bridging the digital divide and achieving close to 100% internet penetration. He highlighted the significant progress made in increasing internet penetration from 34% in 2016 to 72% in 2023, with the aim of reaching near-universal access.

As part of his vision, Dr. Bawumia aims to build the digital talent necessary for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by providing digital and software skills to hundreds of thousands of youth. This collaborative effort with the private sector aims to train at least 1 million youth in IT skills, including software development, to create employment opportunities globally, thereby addressing youth unemployment and fostering economic growth.



