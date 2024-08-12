Digitalisation under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia is nothing but a charade and a scam – Devine Deh

Devine Deh

Source: 3news

NDC activist Devine Deh has criticized the digitalization efforts of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, labeling them as a "charade and a scam."

He argued that under a John Mahama-led government, Ghana would see genuine digitalization, citing Mahama's past initiatives like the Accra Digital Centre.



During the NDC Youth Manifesto launch, Mahama emphasized his commitment to creating opportunities for Ghanaian youth and vowed to recover allegedly stolen public funds if elected.

He criticized the current administration for high unemployment and economic hardship, promising a government that would restore hope and faith in Ghana's future.



