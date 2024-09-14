Discrepancies in voters’ register “largely” resolved, says EC

The EC dismissed the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) request for a forensic audit

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it has "largely resolved" discrepancies in the Voters Register for the 2024 General Election.

Key issues such as the inclusion of omitted names, removal of deceased voters, and replacement of damaged voter ID cards have been addressed.



Speaking at a press conference, Samuel Tettey, deputy EC chair, reassured the public that the EC's internal processes had identified and corrected these errors.

The EC dismissed the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) request for a forensic audit of the register as premature, and urged the NDC to resolve concerns through dialogue rather than planned demonstrations.



Read full article