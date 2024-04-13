Dismissal of SSNIT Director-General not due to misconduct – Presidency clarifies

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

The Presidency has provided insight into the dismissal of Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang from his role as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 13, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, clarified that Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's removal was not linked to misconduct or wrongdoing.



President Akufo-Addo terminated Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's tenure on Monday, April 8, directing him to hand over his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by April 15.



Contrary to speculations suggesting disciplinary issues, the Presidency asserts that Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's departure aligns with the ongoing restructuring efforts initiated by President Akufo-Addo.

Highlighting the President's satisfaction with Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's performance, the Presidency acknowledged the significant transformation witnessed at SSNIT under his leadership.



See the statement below:



