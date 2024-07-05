Dismissal of young employees at VALCO sparks controversy

The dismissals allegedly aimed to replace them with individuals closer to the CEO

Source: Daily Guide

In a controversial move at VALCO, 62 recently recruited employees, including political affiliates linked to the NPP, have been reportedly dismissed by CEO Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, sparking allegations of political bias.

The dismissals allegedly aimed to replace them with individuals closer to the CEO's political network, utilizing his influence within the Valco Union.

Union dissent and regional ministerial concern highlighted the divisive nature of the decision, prompting calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's intervention to rectify what is seen as politically motivated employment practices at VALCO.



