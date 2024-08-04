Disputes arise over voter registration in Ketu North

One underage registrant opted to withdraw from the process

During the recent mop-up voter registration in Ketu North Municipality, three individuals faced challenges raised by NPP agents.

Issues included allegations of underage registrants and foreigners.



Despite these challenges, the three-day exercise successfully registered 283 new voters, with 114 males and 169 females.



NDC's Seth Amegatsey praised the process, calling it a success.



