News
Disputes arise over voter registration in Ketu North

New Voters Registration 620x406 One underage registrant opted to withdraw from the process

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

During the recent mop-up voter registration in Ketu North Municipality, three individuals faced challenges raised by NPP agents.

Issues included allegations of underage registrants and foreigners.

One underage registrant opted to withdraw from the process.

Despite these challenges, the three-day exercise successfully registered 283 new voters, with 114 males and 169 females.

NDC's Seth Amegatsey praised the process, calling it a success.

