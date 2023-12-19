District Asembly Elections: Dr Bawumia casts ballot in Walewale

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his ballot in the 2023 District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections.

Dr. Bawumia voted at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station in his hometown, Walewale, in the North East Region, just after midday.



The Vice President arrived to cheers and proceeded straight to the verification desk, where his name was checked and verified.



From there, he was processed to vote in the main Assembly Election, before he voted to select 5 Unit Committee Members.



Dr. Bawumia spoke briefly to the media after voting and expressed satisfaction with the orderly manner of the process.

He commended the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders, and urged all, who were yet to cast their ballots, to come out and participate in the "important national exercise."











KOD