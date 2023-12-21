District Assembly Elections: 'This should be your test case' - Presidential Staffer cautions EC

Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Yaw Preko has sent a word of advice to the Electoral Commission following their postponement of the district assembly elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

The Commission, yesterday, announced in a press release that some electoral areas won't be able to particpate in the elections due to technical challenges involving the printing of ballots and so the electorates in the affected areas will have to wait to vote on Thursday, December 21, 2023.



The EC found this development unfortunate as, according to the Commission's Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Tuesday morning, they had made adequate preparations for the elections to run smoothly but their contractors failed them.



Reacting to the issue on the "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, Yaw Preko admonished the EC to let what has happened guide them in conducting the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He noted that the problems that the Commission has encountered should inform them on their decisions towards next year's elections and give them directions on how to avoid those and any challenges that may disrupt the elections.



Yaw Preko appealed to the EC Chairpersons to draw lessons from this incident, stressing "this should be a test case for them".



