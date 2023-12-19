District-Level Election: Let’s go out and vote – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is urging every Ghanaian to participate in the district elections

Former President, John Mahama has called on eligible Ghanaian voters to come out and vote in the district-level elections.

In a tweet, the former President stated that it is the civic responsibility of every eligible vote to go out and vote.



“I will be voting later this morning to elect Assembly and Unit Committee Members for my electoral area in Bole".



“It is our civic duty. Go out and Vote. Your vote in the district-level elections matters. Let’s work together to shape the future of our communities. #Mahama24HourEconomy: Impacting Local Economic Development,” the former President tweeted.



However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also called on Ghanaians to fully participate in the District Level Election expected to be held across the country on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah cataloged a number of reason that has contributed to the low turn-outs in the last District Assembly Elections.

“Ghanaians will be going to the polls on Tuesday, 19th December 2023 to elect new Assembly and Unit Committee members who will constitute the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies over the next four years.



“This exercise is an integral part of our governance processes, and indeed forms the fulcrum of Ghana’s local and decentralization governance, which was birthed by the first government of the Fourth Republic, under the able leadership of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings of blessed memory,” Mr. Nketiah stated.



According to him, Ghana’s local government system has been acclaimed on the African continent for giving true meaning to governance and participation in development at the local level.



“The NDC has however observed with concern, the extremely low level of public interest in tomorrow’s elections which will mark the eighth time since we started holding District-level elections in Ghana. The reasons for this generally low euphoria on the part of Ghanaians towards tomorrow’s election are not far-fetched”, he said.