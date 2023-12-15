District Level Elections: 6,300 Assembly members; 31,000 Unit Committee Members to be voted for

File photo

On December 19, 2023, Ghanaian registered voters are expected to go to the polls to elect about 6,300 Assembly members and about 31,000 Unit Committee members as their representatives to the various district assemblies for the next four (4) years.

This is in accordance with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) Section 6, which states that elections to the district assemblies shall be held once every four (4) years and at least six (6) months apart from the parliamentary elections.



Also, Article 36(2)(d) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic under economic objectives stipulates that the state shall, in particular, take all necessary steps to establish a sound and healthy economy whose underlying principles shall include undertaking even and balanced development of all regions and every part of each region of Ghana, and, in particular, improving the conditions of life in the rural areas, and generally, redressing any imbalance in development between rural and urban areas.



Accordingly, the sector Minister, Daniel Kweku Botwe, told Parliament that the conduct of District Level Elections (DLEs) is precisely to fulfil some of these, as stated above, and when it comes to the implementation of directive principles under Article 34, it is an important constitutional requirement of “our democracy and to ensure that people are given the opportunity to elect their representatives to the District Assemblies which in our case are also the highest political authorities and the pillars around which local decision-making and development evolve.”



“The rights of the people to participate in the decision-making processes at every level of their governance and development solidifies democracy. And that is why participation in district level elections is important and key to the sustainability of our democracy,” the Minister responsible for Local Government and Rural Development, acknowledged.

He further admitted, “as a country, we have made important strides in political, administrative, and decentralised planning, but we have a lot to do with regards to local economic development, fiscal decentralisation, and popular participation. To strengthen the District Assemblies and ensure that the sub-district structures live up to expectations, we must take necessary steps to address the issues relating to the unfinished business of decentralization. Once adequate resources are disbursed to the District Assemblies, the onus lies on them to prudently manage the funds and account for the use of resources entrusted to their care for better and improved service delivery at the local level.”



Based on the foregoing and coupled with efforts being made to strengthen the local government system in Ghana, the Minister reiterated the need for the Government to remain committed to deepening decentralisation.



“Whether or not the District Level Elections will be successful with a better turnout is dependent on intensified awareness creation and the efforts of prospective aspirants to offer themselves for the election, particularly women, and we all have a duty to be involved.”