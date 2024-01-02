Do not be intimidated by sexist labeling - Pusiga MP urges women in politics

Member Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba

Source: Sarah Dubure

The Member of Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, has called on women in politics, not to be detered by negative taggings.

She entreated them to persevere and not be moved by the name calling.



She made the call on the occasion of the inauguration of the Upper East Regional Womens' Wing Working Committee of the National Democratic Congress



The MP conceded that politics in their part of the world does not favour women, as they are tagged as promiscuous.



". As a woman in politics in this part of the world or country, they believe that any woman who is into politics is a prostitute. You go for meeting and you don't come early and is that you are with a man". She pointed



"As they go there, they go and do their own thing. As they are there, do you know what they are even doing ?". She quoted.



She encouraged them not to entertain any form of intimidation, but stay focused.



She entreated them to adequately take care of their homes nevertheless.

" But make sure that you provide for your landlord (husband) to make sure that he is comfortable and forget of the rest of the rumours that you hear". She advised.



The MP admonished them against paying heed to what people think of them. She added that they should have the will power to work and everything will fall in place.



"Do not stop what you are doing simply because another person is talking. The person is not you. That person does not know you. It is you who know yourself". She encouraged.



The MP's call is quite pertinent, given the culture of hostility, prejudice and systematic discrimination that women in Africa face generally, especially those in, or aspiring to get into decision making process.



The physical appearance of a woman in public spaces and their private lives are often prejudiced over their competence, talents and achievements.



The public sphere is deliberately rendered toxic for ambitious, tenacious and outspoken women.



Such women are often tagged as witches, promiscuous, ill-bred and spiteful.

In recent times, the negative labeling is carried into social media with even greater venom and cynicism.



Also, her call tie in with recent statistics that show that women are underrepresented at all levels of decision- making worldwide and that achieving gender parity in political life is far off".



Data from " Women in Politics 2023" Map produced by the Inter-Partiametary Union(PU) and UN Women further indicates that women represent just 26.5 percent of Members of Parliament globally.



Also, only 31 countries have women Heads of State.



While these are global averages, the situation of women in politics across Africa including Ghana is much grimmer.



Ghana's current parliament has only 40 female Members of Parliament out of 275, while only 18 of the 85 ministerial portfolios are held by women.



The Member l of Parliament cautioned the appointmentees not to see their current status as a ticket into the office of a Minister or DCE, but to work wholeheartedly without expectations.

" Do not just sit down and think that you are going to become a Regional Minister, the DCE, and that is why you are working". She pointed.



She called on them to work because of the mandate of their party, which she said, has women at heart when it comes to decision making.



She recalled an unfortunate incident where her name was among the list for a major appointment, was mysteriously taken out.



She pointed that she was never discouraged by that, as she continuously worked hard.



Shortly before the inauguration, Honourable Laadi reminded the nominees that they were inching into a period where they are expected to pick up the mantle and do their utmost.



"This is when you are gaining the power to work more to work better, to work in unity to work with patience, to work in acceptance to work that yes, you are an NDC member". She said.



The Honourable member entreated the women to vote for women to have a good standing in parliament.

This, she believes, will give them an advantage in decision making for the good of women.



" Let us fight and get better numbers in parliament because it is giving us a whole lot of issues. Let NDC come with a clear majority that we can implement our programmes and policies and all of us as women will benefit". She appealed.



She reminded them that they have a mandate as women, to ensure that their party wins power come 2024.



"Today as women, we want to win. I believe that the 2024 campaign is reserved for we the women to ensure that the NDC and John Mahama come to power". She indicated.



It is the hope of the law maker that just like Rwanda, Ghana will also have 61% of women in parliament.