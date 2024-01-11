Do not touch our IGF – Ghana School of Law Director to government

Ghana school of law

The director of Ghana School of Law (GSL) has requested that the government refrain from using the school’s internally generated funds, which are impeding the institution’s infrastructural development plans.

According to Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, the school paid the government more than 12 million Ghana cedis in 2023 alone.



He made the remarks while speaking at the induction ceremony for the 994 law school applicants who completed the entrance exams.



As a result, he has asked the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to intervene on behalf of the school to put an end to the occurrence.



He urged to demand a complete waiver of their IGF collection to enable the school to undertake necessary infrastructural projects to accommodate the increasing number of law students.



“The Ghana School of Law is the only institution of education that pays part of its IGF to government. In fact last year, we paid in excess of 12 million Ghana cedis to the government of Ghana. Until recently the government was taking excess of 30% of our IGF.

“And so honourable, if you’re surprised that since 1982 when you left the school these buildings that accommodated you and your friends have virtually seen very little or any significant expansion. It’s all because the government shares our money with us and hardly makes any contribution for the expansion,” he said.



“So if you’re able to get your good friend the president to cause part of it to be reduced from 34% to 25%. We have also made a request and I believe it’s now before parliament for a complete waiver of even the 25% so that before you leave and at the next induction which may be your last in this term, you will see massive construction going on for infrastructure expansion.



“I know when you set your eyes on something even the executive shivers, and so I’m very certain that within a short time, you’d be able to make a case for us not only to get back all our IGF but also be on the back of other financial institutions including state institutions to provide for us the needed accommodation.



“This is because in spite of the inadequate infrastructure, we’re still unable to meet the reasonable needs of Ghanaians,” he said.