Doctors at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital set to strike over housing issues

More than 20 doctors received eviction notices, prompting the decision to strike

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have announced plans to go on strike on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, citing challenges with accommodation.

The decision to strike came after more than 20 doctors received eviction notices for their current residences.



Following an emergency meeting, the doctors unanimously agreed to proceed with the strike in solidarity with their affected colleagues.



According to the leadership of the Association, members are being forced out of their bungalows, which are reportedly being sold to private developers.



The strike, which has been backed by the Ghana Medical Association, will primarily impact new admissions, as all doctors have pledged to comply with the Association's directive.

Allegedly, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council issued a one-week ultimatum for doctors to vacate their existing residences.



See the full statement below:



