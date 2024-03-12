Doctors residing near KATH receive ultimatum to vacate homes amid intimidation

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

Consultants and specialist doctors residing in the vicinity of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Danyame are facing intimidation and threats aimed at forcing them to vacate their accommodations, situated conveniently close to the hospital for quick response to emergencies.

A petition circulating on X platform, as reported by The Independent Ghana, reveals that private developers, claiming ownership of the lands from the Land Commission/Manhyia/Regional Coordinating Council, are spearheading this campaign.



The petition discloses that some consultants, who have called these accommodations home for over ten years, have been issued a one-week ultimatum to relocate or face forceful eviction by thugs. They are subjected to constant harassment through threatening phone calls and warnings of utility cutoffs, causing them significant distress.

Affected health professionals are appealing to the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to step in and address this alarming situation, which is taking a toll on their mental well-being.