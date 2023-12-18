Doe Adjaho Committee to resolve NDC Manhyia South gridlock

Forner Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho

The National Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dr. Joseph Yamin, has assured supporters in Manhyia South that electoral issues surrounding the constituency will soon come to an end.

The constituency was barred from all primaries of the National Democratic Congress after some executives challenged the branch and ward level elections in court.



According to Dr. Yamin, since the Manhyia South issue was complex, the party decided to isolate the constituency and later come back to fix the issues together with other troubled constituencies.



He told Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM; “The Manhyia South dispute was not about the parliamentary election, but a dispute within the constituency from branch election to constituency elections.”

He indicated that the party was hesitant to deal with any matter which had been brought before the law courts for adjudication.



Dr. Yamin said the Doe Adjahoe committee was currently in the region looking into the matter and will recommend the way forward for the party.



This will make way for the party to firm up its executives and elect its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.